NSIA-Backed Kasi Cloud Begins Construction Of $250m Data Centre In Lagos

A Nigerian data company, Kasi Cloud Ltd has commenced the construction of a $250m data centre in Lekki, Lagos State.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Executive Governor of Lagos State was the Special Guest of honour at the groundbreaking ceremony which was attended by the Managing Director of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, Mr Uche Orji and Kasi Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Johnson Agogbua among other top officials of the company.

The data center and interconnection facility will provide access to a world-class digital ecosystem, accelerating scalability and connectivity across the region and the world.

The next-generation interconnection and data center platform for hyperscale and enterprise cloud is the company’s first of several planned data center campuses in Nigeria.

Kasi is a first-of-its-kind mass-scale data center and digital ecosystem platform company, bringing world-class design and critical digital infrastructure services to Africa via Lagos, Nigeria.

The company is backed by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, an investment institution of the government set up to manage funds in excess of budgeted hydrocarbon revenues.

Its mission is to play a leading role in driving sustained economic development for the benefit of all Nigerians through building a savings base for the Nigerian people, enhancing the development of Nigeria’s infrastructure, and providing stabilization support in times of economic stress.

The NSIA is empowered to receive, manage, and invest funds in a diversified portfolio of medium and long-term assets on behalf of all three tiers of government including the Federal Capital Territory, in preparation for the eventual depletion of Nigeria’s hydrocarbon resources.

Kasi company designs, builds and operates hyper-scale cloud data centers to support dynamic space, power, and connectivity at scale.

For this purpose, Kasi in a statement said it has acquired approximately four hectares of land in the Maiyegun Area of Lekki, Lagos, the fastest growing deployment zone for commercial and upscale residential facilities in Nigeria.

“Kasi’s mission of building a digital platform to accelerate cloud and interconnect people, enterprises and governmental institutions in Nigeria and across Africa started here in Lagos, Nigeria.

“We are excited to have both the Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency Babajide Sanwo-Olu and NSIA CEO, Uche Orji, to celebrate this momentous groundbreaking with us and the community.”

said Kasi Co-Founder and CEO Johnson Agogbua.

As one of Nigeria’s leading advocates for digital connectivity growth, he said Kasi identifies with the governor’s vision for Lagos’ future infrastructure development.

Speaking on the project, the NSIA Boss said that the Authority believes in the potential of digital infrastructure to serve as an enabler for innovation.

Orji said,

“We congratulate Kasi on this momentous milestone. NSIA believes in the potential of digital infrastructure to serve as an enabler and accelerator for innovation.

“We expect that the transformative impact of this infrastructure on the domestic tech space will reposition Nigeria.

“The Board and Management of the Authority is proud to be associated with this development.”

By looking to attract hyper-scalers by solving the connectivity and scalability issues where others have been challenged, Kasi is on a mission to build the country’s leading sustainable interconnection and data center platform for Africa, specifically designed to support digital ecosystems and drive internet access for over a billion people.

“Sub-Saharan Africa is the largest growth market in the world. When you look at where Big Tech is investing, a major piece of that growth is coming through Nigeria and Kasi infrastructure is a key piece in the puzzle,” said Kasi Co-Founder and Director, Mark Adams.

The $250m campus in Lekki is designed to hyperscale requirements and standards, and modeled similar to Silicon Valley technology parks. When fully developed, the campus will stand as one of the biggest of its kind in Africa.