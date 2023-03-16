IGP Restricts Movement During March 18 Governorship Election, Says Ban On VIP Aides, Escorts Stands

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba has restricted movement during the March 18 gubernatorial and state assembly election billed to take place in 28 states.

The IGP said the restriction affects vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation, from 12 am to 6 pm on election day.

The statement said exception will, however, be given to essential services including officials of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), Electoral Observers, Accredited Media and Observers, Ambulances responding to medical emergencies, firefighters among others.

“This directive excludes the Federal Capital Territory as no election is being conducted therein,” the police said on Thursday.

Similarly, the IGP reiterated the ban on all security aides to VIPs and escorts from accompanying their principals and politicians to polling booths and collation centres during the election.

“State-established and owned security outfits/organizations, quasi-security units, and privately-owned guard and security outfits are also barred from participating in election security management,” the IGP noted.

He urged citizens to be law abiding during and after the elections while assuring that all necessary security arrangements have been emplaced to ensure they exercise their franchise unhindered.

“He also urges the general public to contact the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters via 08033440189 (DIG Operations), 08033027731 (AIG FEDOPS), and 08034040439 (CP Elections), the ‘NPF Rescue Me App’ on Android and ios, and via the NPF Rescue Me Emergency Toll-free line on 08031230631, to request emergency security response.

“Similarly, other election situation room numbers which have been shared on Nigeria Police social media platforms will be repeatedly released by concerned State Police Commands for necessary emergency contact,” the police added.