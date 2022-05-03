IGP Upgrades Police Database To Support Strategic, Tactical Operations

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, on Tuesday, upgraded the Nigeria Police Crime and Incident Database, a centre to facilitate and receive credible electronic information aimed at fighting insecurity.

The information contained in a statement released via the Police Twitter handle revealed that the upgrade will support investigations as well as strategic operational and tactical planning in executing their duties.

The data-based which is a centre for providing aid to the police will also “facilitate easy identification of suspects, crime location, modus operandi, Global Positioning System to geolocate crimes, amongst others.”

The upgrade of the Nigeria Police Crime and Incident Database was reportedly commissioned by Muhammadu Buhari in 2020, and according to the police, has become imperative given “the sophistication of criminals, who now applied technology to perpetuate their nefarious activities.”

The statement reads in part, “The database would provide baseline data using Information Communication and Technology and biometrics, stimulate digital crime-fighting techniques, and accessibility to a one-stop data bank for professional profiling of criminal elements and effective crime data management in the Force.

“The IGP has mandated the project consultant to fast track comprehensive training of dedicated police personnel who would man the systems across Zonal, State, and Divisional Headquarters for the collection, management, and uploading of biometric data, case files, investigation, and trial processes, to the central database at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

“Similarly, the IGP has ordered a full-scale upgrade of all Police Forensic laboratories and digital resource centres across the nation.”

The police chief also tasked Forensic Unit officers of the Force Criminal Investigations Department to effectively apply advanced knowledge acquired at various capacity-building workshops organised in collaboration with foreign agencies and other governmental agencies at all levels.

The IGP stressed that these developments were in line with his policing agenda to incorporate the application of “cutting-edge technology and intelligence-led policing model to operational and investigation functions in consonance with international best practices.

“He equally assured Nigerians of the dedication of his administration to bestowing the nation with a people-oriented, endearing, and professional police force.”