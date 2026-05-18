Police Smash Transnational Trafficking Syndicate, Arrest 13 Suspects

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The Nigeria Police Force has dismantled a transnational human trafficking and fraud syndicate operating in the Federal Capital Territory and surrounding communities, rescuing 30 foreign nationals and arresting 13 suspects linked to the criminal network.

This statement was issued and signed by DCP Anthony Okon Placid, Force Public Relations Officer.

He stated that the police identified the “principal suspect and alleged syndicate leader as Abdul Ngaki. Other suspects arrested include Fatimah Kulibali, Ahmad Kasango, Sidibe Musa, Muhammad Dembele, Saidu Traore, Ali Koulibaly, Abdul Ngeki, Ahmed Sirma, Laya Bando, Aisha Dembele, Abi Togo and Awa Tesure.”

According to the police, investigations began after intelligence reports revealed the disappearance of several foreign nationals in Nigeria under suspicious circumstances.

“Preliminary findings showed that the syndicate allegedly targeted vulnerable youths from West African countries, particularly Mali and Gabon, with false promises of migration opportunities to Europe and lucrative jobs in Nigeria.”he stated.

He emphasized that Victims were reportedly made to pay processing and transportation fees before being transported to residential hideouts in Mararaba and Karu areas of Nasarawa State, where they were held in exploitative and restrictive conditions.

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Police investigations further revealed that victims who failed to meet additional financial demands were allegedly forced into staged kidnapping schemes organised by the syndicate.

“The victims were compelled to contact relatives in their home countries, pretending to have been kidnapped, in order to extort ransom payments from family members.”

Acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the Intelligence Response Team conducted coordinated raids on May 7, 2026, at identified hideouts along Barrister Road, Rugan Dakachi, Nasarawa State.

“The operation led to the rescue of 30 victims, all identified as Malian nationals, and the arrest of 13 suspects connected to the syndicate.”

The Nigeria Police Force reaffirmed its commitment to tackling human trafficking, transnational organised crime and all forms of exploitation, assuring the public that all individuals linked to the criminal network would be brought to justice.