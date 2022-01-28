Ikpeazu Flags Off Distribution Of Medical Equipment To Healthcare Facilities

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State on Friday flagged off the distribution of medical equipment donated by the Abia State Diaspora Commission to some selected hospitals and primary healthcare centres across the state.

Ikpeazu said the effort would get to the grassroots, noting that the intention is to improve the life expectancy of Abians.

The governor regretted that life expentancy in Nigeria has dropped from 50 to 47 years and stressed the need to ensure that the trend is reversed.

Governor Ikpeazu disclosed that taking delivery of the medical equipment was a fallout of his intensive engagement and shuttle diplomacy with PROJECT CURE, a donor agency based overseas.

He expressed joy that the collaboration has yielded fruitful result.

He appealed to the healthcare workers to make good use of the items and monitor them closely.

He also cautioned healthcare workers to ensure the safety of the equipment, insisting that specific officers must take personal responsibility for their care.

Speaking during the handover, the Executive Secretary, Abia State Diaspora Commission, Dr. Ngozi Erondu, disclosed that the medical equipment came in 4 containers and each of the containers has equipment worth Four Hundred Thousand US dollars ($400, 000. 00).

She said that the relationship between the donor and the governor made it possible for Abia to have the equipment and appreciated Ikpeazu for his commitment and the release of money for the logistics of moving the equipment from the United States to Abia State.

On her part, the Executive Secretary, Abia State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Chinagozi Adindu thanked the governor and said that healthcare workers in the state are happy as the gesture will help reduce morbidity and mortality rates in the state.