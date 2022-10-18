I’ll Honour Your Legacy, Tinubu Tells Buhari

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has assured President Muhammadu Buhari that if elected, he will honour the legacy of his administration.

Tinubu stated this while delivering his goodwill message at the 3rd Ministerial Performance Review Retreat at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Reechoing Buhari’s achievements despite the challenges facing the global community, he enjoined Nigerians to look back to what was the state of things before Buhari became president.

“If elected, I will give due honour to your efforts and your legacy. I will work in the spirit of further unity, and national purpose that informed the creation of our party that characterized the work of your government,” Tinubu said.

“Most importantly, the ways and means of a Tinubu government will be devoted to further projects and to prosper the Nigerian people because our guiding principle will be to provide the best of progressive governance and reform our beloved land.

“Consider these three promises to be a positive growth of your 9-point agenda.”

Tinubu added that, “Rest assured that when the history of the Buhari era is correctly written, the verdict will be that you established a resilient yet deeply anchored foundation while also assembling the building blocks for a durable future of broadly-shared prosperity, peace, diverse growth, security and hope.

“Because of this, I am honored to have been given the baton to follow President Buhari as the standard bearer of our party and, hopefully, as the next president of our federal republic.

Speaking on the theme, “Enhance Security, Fight Corruption, Transform the Economy’, Tinubu expressed joy that he had been part of the administration’s supporters from day one.

On what Buhari has achieved, he said, “Thank you, President Buhari and may I say thank you on behalf of all Nigerians to your entire administration, represented by all present today. We supported you before your first day in office. I will remain your friend and ally even after your final day at the job.

“I can say this because I know the vision you hold for Nigeria. It is a good and uplifting one. I know the level of patriotic dedication with which you have served this nation. I know the things you have achieved.

“May I say this to you and to your entire team: the things you have done are important and enduring. Try as they might, no one can take those achievements away from you.

“Yet, it is the fate of the selfless worker to labor too hard and too long to write his own story. He would rather accomplish things for good of all than to focus attention on himself,” he said.