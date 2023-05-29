I’ll Treat Obi, Atiku As Compatriots, Tinubu Says in Inauguration Speech

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigeria’s new president, Bola Tinubu, has extended the olive branch to his opponents during the 2023 presidential election declaring that he would be fair to them.

Advertisement

Although he did not mention their names, but he made it obvious he was referring to his closest rivals, Peter Obi of the Labour Party who came third in the election and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who came second as his compatriots.

Tinubu who was sworn in at Eagle Square Abuja on Monday stated this as he was giving his inaugural speech as Nigeria’s 16th president.

He said, “My victory does not render me more Nigerian than the rest of you. It also does not render my opponents less patriotic than me.

“I will treat my opponents, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, as important compatriots,” the former Lagos State Governor said.