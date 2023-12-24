Tinubu/Shettima Traditional Titles: Igbo Integration Into Mainstream Nigerian Politics Has Commenced

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Vice President Kashim Shettima has stated that the process of integrating Igbo into mainstream Nigerian politics has begun.

Shettima was quoted in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu on Sunday.

Advertisement

He was quoted while speaking after the conferment of traditional titles on him and President Bola Tinubu by His Royal Highness, Robert Chukwudilim Eze (Okofia VI), the Igwe Ukpo and Clan Head of Dunuokofia Ancient Kingdom in Ukpo, Dunukofia Local Government of Anambra State.

President Tinubu was honoured with the chieftaincy title of “Eze Udo of Igbo Land” meaning “King of Peace in Igbo Land” while Shettima was also decorated with the title “Enyi Ndigbo” meaning “A friend of Igbo people”.

Shettima who also represented President Tinubu said the administration understood the challenges of Ndi Igbo and would work assiduously to overcome them.

He said, “With our leaders like Senator Hope Uzodinma, Senator Dave Umahi, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, the process of integrating Ndi Igbo in the mainstream of Nigerian politics has commenced. Senator Ifeanyi Uba has just joined APC.

Advertisement

“Wherever you go in this country, if you do not see an Igbo man, you better run away from that place. Why won’t I identify with you?

“Rest assured that Ndi Igbo are the heartbeat of the Nigeria nation. We will work assiduously to see that Ndi Igbo are well represented”.

In the statement, Kalu congratulated President Bola Tinubu and the Vice President, Kashim Shettima on the conferment of Igbo chieftaincy titles on them, saying that the conferment of the traditional titles would reinforce national cohesion and integration.

He commended President Tinubu’s administration for giving the Igbo people a sense of belonging through his appointments.

The Deputy Speaker expressed joy that the traditional titles were coming at a time of a new peace initiative called Peace in South East Project (PISE-P), aimed at resolving the security challenges among other sociological issues in the region through non kinetic approaches and restoring peace.