Otti Has Renewed Public Confidence In Governance – LP Aspirant

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A Labour Party aspirant for the House of Representatives seat representing Obingwa/Osisioma/Ugwunagbo Federal Constituency, Emmanuel Josiah, has said that the administration of Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has renewed public confidence in governance and encouraged more young people to participate in politics.

Josiah made the remarks while officially declaring his intention to contest the 2027 House of Representatives election under the Labour Party at his country home in Eziama Nteghauzor, Obingwa Local Government Area.

According to him, developments in the state under Otti’s administration influenced his decision to seek elective office.

“I want to sincerely appreciate our performing Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, for redefining governance in Abia State and restoring hope to the people. Today, many young people like us are encouraged to participate in politics because we have seen a leadership that is focused on service, accountability, and development.

“The Labour Party government in Abia has shown that politics should be about the welfare of the people and not personal interests. That example has inspired me to answer the call to serve my people at a higher level,” he said.

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Josiah also spoke about his personal background and how it shaped his interest in public service and humanitarian activities.

“Today, I stand before the good people of Obingwa, Osisioma, and Ugwunagbo not merely as a politician, but as a man whose life reflects the struggles of ordinary people.

“I know what poverty feels like because I lived through it. I know what it means to go to school hungry, to face uncertainty, and to dream without opportunities.

“These experiences built in me compassion and resilience. Through the EVANSINO Humanitarian Foundation, we have supported students with scholarships, paid school fees, sponsored surgeries, empowered youths and women, provided medical outreach programmes and humanitarian assistance across communities.

“My decision to contest for the House of Representatives is not driven by personal ambition, but by the desire to offer compassionate, accountable, and people-centered leadership. I believe our youths deserve opportunities, our women deserve empowerment, and every community deserves development,” he stated.

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The declaration attracted party supporters, youth groups, women associations, and community leaders from Obingwa, Osisioma Ngwa, and Ugwunagbo local government areas.

Speaking at the event, the Abia State Chairman of the Labour Party, Hon. Peter Azubuike, described Josiah’s entry into active politics as positive for democratic participation in the state.

Also speaking, the Mayor of Obingwa LGA, Hon. Maxwell Nwadike, said Josiah had shown commitment to humanitarian causes and possessed the capacity to represent the constituency effectively.

The Labour Party Chairman in Obingwa LGA, Hon. Tony Ngwakwe, described Josiah as a philanthropist whose interventions had affected several families and communities.

“Evansino is known mainly as a philanthropist and also a pastor. It is not just about politics. We believe that if he gets the opportunity to represent our people in Abuja, he will do even more for the people,” he said.

Political support groups, including Abia Arise, Chioma Abia, and the New Abia Movement, as well as traditional stakeholders and grassroots associations, were present at the event.

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Organisers said more than 3,000 supporters attended the declaration ceremony.