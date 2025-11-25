PSG Boost As Dembélé Returns For Tottenham Clash

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

PSG coach Luis Enrique has confirmed that Ousmane Dembele is in contention to play against Tottenham in their Champions League clash on Wednesday.

Dembele, 28, recently won the Ballon d’Or for his outstanding performances last season but he has started just five games so far for PSG in this campaign due to various fitness issues.

His last appearance was in the reigning European champions’ 2-1 home loss to Bayern Munich three weeks ago, when he lasted only 25 minutes before coming off with a calf problem.

PSG coach, Lus Enrique confirmed that Dembele is available for selection against Tottenham on Wednesday.

He said: “We will see tomorrow, but if he has no problems then he will be in the squad.

“Every time a player comes back from injury it is hard to know how to handle that and with Ousmane we will need to be even more careful than normal, although we do want him back.”

Advertisement

PSG, who won their first three outings in Europe’s elite club competition this season before losing to Bayern, are already without star duo Desire Doue and African footballer of the year Achraf Hakimi for the meeting with Spurs.

Enrique is expecting a tough game against Tottenham despite their poor domestic form.

He said: “Tottenham have had a great start to the season and are still unbeaten in the Champions League. Most of their players are internationals. They’re a strong side.

“The Super Cup? That was the first game of the season; Wednesday’s game will be different. It’s a good memory because it ended well, but a bad memory if I think back to the first 60 minutes when we were struggling.

“We’re more ready to be a dominant team and to win the match. Our goal is the same in every match: to be dominant. It will be difficult, but we’ll be playing at the Parc des Princes, and we hope to play a very good match in front of our fans.”

Advertisement

The Parisians sit fifth in the 36-team standings with nine points, while Spurs are a point behind them in 10th – the top eight at the end of the league phase advance directly to the last 16, with the next 16 sides in the ranking going into a play-off round.

It will be the second meeting of the clubs this season – they also faced off in the Uefa Super Cup in the Italian city of Udine in August, when PSG came from two goals down to draw 2-2 before triumphing on penalties.