Imo: APC Dismisses PDP’s Call for Uzodinma’s Disqualification Over ‘Fake Video’ As Unhelpful Propaganda

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State has distanced Governor Hope Uzodinma from a “fake video” announcing the withdrawal of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, from Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The APC was responding to the PDP’s call on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disqualify Uzodimma for allegedly sponsoring the video in a bid to mislead voters ahead of the poll.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, on Friday, the APC described the PDP’s allegations as baseless and unfounded.

The APC maintained that neither Governor Uzodinma nor the party had any involvement in the creation or distribution of the video and that the allegations were a calculated attempt by the PDP to tarnish the governor’s image and undermine the ruling party’s credibility.

The APC said a thorough investigation would reveal the truth and expose the PDP’s alleged culpability in the matter.

“In the latest advertisement of its crass irresponsibility, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disqualify His Excellency, Hope Uzodinma, Executive Governor of Imo State and standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 11, 2023, governorship election.

“The PDP based this call on its concocted flimsy allegation that the Governor was behind an alleged viral video announcement that Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, PDP Imo State governorship candidate, had withdrawn from the race.

“To be crystal clear, neither Governor Uzodinma nor our great Party had any hand in making or procuring the making of that video. Our Governor and Party have been hard at work campaigning to persuade the good Imo electorate to renew our mandate to have any interest or time for such piece of frivolous and unhelpful propaganda.

“At the end of any credible investigation into the video’s origins, we will not be shocked to discover that it was a malicious creation of the PDP in a calculated but futile attempt to smear Governor Uzodinma and our Party, exactly as this baseless and senseless allegation sought to do.

“Clearly, the unmatched track record and popularity of our candidate makes the PDP quiver in desperate panic. We are confident that no last-minute antics of the PDP will deter the good people of Imo State who are poised to reelect our Governor to finish the good work he has started,” the statement reads.