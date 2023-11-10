Explosive Kills Two Civilians As Troops Rescue 48 Children In Borno

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

At least two personnel of the Civilian Joint Task Force, CJTF, have been killed after an Improvised Explosive Device, IED, detonated at the Gulwa area of Borno State.

The deceased who were Commanders of the CJIF, were returning from an operation, riding on a Hilux vehicle when they encountered the explosive devices that also injured other personnel present at the scene.

The CJIT operatives were returning from a joint operation on Thursday, in conjunction with the troops of 7 Division and Sector 1 Operation Hadin Kai in the Gamborun Ngala area of the state.

The operation had led to the death of six Islamic State of the West African Province, ISWAP, terrorists while 78 persons comprising 30 women with 48 children were reportedly rescued from terrorists captivity.

Counter terrorism expert, Zagazola Makama revealed that the troops also recovered some AK-47 rifles and three dane guns.

“The recovered weapons, rescued persons, and wounded were evacuated to the troops medical facility,” Makama revealed.

In a similar development, a personnel of the Nigerian Army has been reported dead following a gun battle between fighters of the ISWAP and troops of 27 Task Force Battalion and Sector 2 Operation Hadin Kai.

The troops reportedly encountered an IED along their withdrawal route, leading to the death of the personnel.

The incident that occurred during a clearance operation in Mulumti general area of Buni Gari, Yobe State, also led to the death of five terrorists during the gun duel.

The troops recovered one Conqueror APC, four AK 47 rifles with four extra Magazines, one GPMG, one NSVT gun, one Baofeng Radio and 150 Quantities of 12.7 MM rounds among others.