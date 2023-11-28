Imo Attack: Police Arrest 18 Suspected Assailants

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

At the wake of a deadly attack that led to the death a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and an Inspector of police at Ahiara junction, in Ahiazu Mbaise local government area of Imo state, the Imo state police command have arrested 18 suspected assailants.

The suspected gunmen attacked the police officers who were fueling their patrol van at Boek petroleum filling station at Ahiara junction on Monday.

According to the command’s Spokesman, Henry Okoye, the attackers are suspected IPOB/ESN members dressed in a military camouflage and a black and red regalia who swooped on them with three vehicles and motorcycles and started firing sporadically at the officers.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, in the company of officers from the 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze responded to the attack at the crime scene, leading to the arrest of 18 suspects.

“Police Operatives led by CP Aboki Danjuma on a confidence-building patrol in Ahaizu Mbaise responded immediately and gave the hoodlums a hot chase which forced them to flee with various degrees of gunshot injuries abandoning some of their operational motorcycles.

“The Operatives were swiftly reinforced by the Military led by the Brigade Commander, 34 Artillery Brigade Obinze. Intense combing of the area is ongoing.

“Meanwhile, a total of 18 suspects have been arrested and are currently undergoing investigation.”