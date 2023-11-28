Abia Govt Gives Condition To Reopen Shut Schools

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia State Government has said the 197 schools recently shut down by the State Government have been given a window of opportunity to get their act together, adding that those that meet the guideline may be reopened.

The Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, who disclosed this during a press conference, said the State Government has set a target date for compliance, stressing that those committed to meeting the standard would be reopened.

According to him, the government has a target base to ensure that all the schools in the state are complying, but those in the private sector have not committed themselves in such a manner.

“The major reason the government decided to shut down those schools is principally because of substandard in their curriculum and quality of teachers and some of them because of environment.

“So that’s the reason we said those who are committed to changing the way they operate and are able to meet the standards that Government has set up, Government will allow them to get back to work.”

He said that the Abia State Government would soon launch a Whistle Blower policy , which, according to him, would mark a significant milestone in the State Government’s effort to do things differently.