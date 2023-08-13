Imo State Gets 12 Million Dollar Grant From SFTAS On Gov. Uzodinma’s Transparency.

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability And Sustainability (SFTAS) has awarded Imo State the sum of $12million (N10 billion)

Advertisement

This was revealed by the Governor, Uzodimma during the official unveiling of his 2023 Guber female running mate, Lady Chinyere Ihuoma Ekomaru held at Landmark Event Center, Owerri on Saturday.

The governor said that the reason for the award from world bank was due to the transparency of his government in managing the states resources.

“Even the World Bank has given us an award and prize money for our transparency. We received over $12 million from World Bank for transparency and management of the State’s resources”.

This is in addition to an award from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria for transparency and accountability in governance.

He stated that he is more satisfied with the awards than owning estates in the state or country.

Advertisement

He, therefore reiterated that the shared prosperity Government is for the people and by the people and that his administration will continue to prioritize transparency, accountability, and good governance in the state.

The Governor added that the $12 million received from the World Bank will undoubtedly help in further development projects and improve the lives of the people in the State.