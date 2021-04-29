‘Impeach Buhari If He Refuses To Resign,’ Mbaka Tells NASS…Prays For Nnamdi Kanu

56 SHARES Share Tweet

Controversial Catholic priest, Ejike Mbaka, has withdrawn his support for President Muhammadu Buhari and called for the president’s impeachment over worsening insecurity in the country.

Mbaka, the spiritual director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, is believed to be one of the key voices that contributed to former President Goodluck Jonathan’s defeat by Buhari in 2015.

The reverend father had consistently campaigned against Jonathan ahead of the 2015 presidential election over the former president’s failure to address ravaging insecurity and corruption in the country at the time.

But in the wake of daily kidnappings and incessant killings across the country, Mbaka, on Wednesday, called on the National Assembly to impeach President Buhari if he refuses to resign voluntarily.

The cleric made the call during a church programme at his church on Wednesday, reports The Guardian.

“Nigerians are crying because there’s no security in the country. The National Assembly should impeach the president if he doesn’t want to resign,” Mbaka said.

Mbaka warned that, “…something worse than what they can never imagine will happen to the members” should the federal lawmakers fail to impeach Buhari or attack him for calling for the president’s impeachment.

Mbaka also threw his weight behind Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who has been an active voice calling for secession of Igbo from Nigeria.

According to the cleric, Kanu has shown courage by confronting the Buhari-led administration on alleged marginalization of people from the South East region.

“I want to tell you something, wherever he (Kanu) is, May God bless him because if somebody has risen to shout (that) his brothers are suffering, may the Lord bless his courage,” Mbaka said.