In Show Of Transparency, NNPC Releases Distribution Of 966.58 Million Litres Of PMS To States

…Lagos, Kano, Niger Got Highest Allocation, Jigawa, Bauchi Least Beneficiaries

In line with its Transparency and Accountability agenda under the Group Managing Director, Mr Mele Kyari, the Nigerian National Petroleum National Petroleum Company Ltd has released how it distributed 966.58 million litres of Premium Motor Spirits to Nigerians within a two weeks period covering May 16th and May 29th.

In the distribution made during the period, Lagos, Kano and Niger States got the highest allocation of the 966.586 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit distributed by the National Oil Company to the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

Details of the PMS distribution which was made by the NNPC was obtained from the twitter handle of the National Oil Company on Friday.

It showed that 13 states had high demand and got 72 per cent of the products distributed, 11 medium demand states got 21 per cent of the product allocation while 12 states with the least demand got the balance of seven percent of the PMS allocation.

According to the distribution, Lagos State which is the commercial capital of Nigeria and the fifth largest economy in Africa received the highest volume of PMS with 149.33 million litres.

The 149.33 million litres received by Lagos represents about 15.5 per cent of the total distribution made by the NNPC to the federation.

The state was followed by Kano with 86.19 million litres, while Niger, Oyo, Ogun, Delta, Zamfara, Edo, Adamawa, Kwara, Rivers, Kaduna and Enugu were allocated 73.91 million, 59.05 million, 51.76 million, 45.86 million, 42.12 million, 34.66 million, 34.28 million, 31.25 million, 31.25 million, 26.07 million and 25.77 million litres of PMS in that order.

The distribution showed that states like Ondo with 9.6 million litres, Kebbi (8.04 million), Kogi (7.74 million litres), Taraba (7.25 million), Bayelsa (6.2 million) and Nasarawa (5.54 million) received the lowest volume of PMS from the NNPC.

Other states that received low volume due to their consumption pattern are Yobe with 4.9 million litres, Ebonyi (4.9 million), Katsina (4.59 million), Ekiti (4.4 million), Sokoto (4.16 million), Bauchi (2.48 million) and Jigawa (1.1 million) respectively.

