NAWOJ Urges Political Parties To Field Female Vice Presidential Candidates

The Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) has called for a female running mate for presidential candidates of political parties.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Ladi Bala, NAWOJ National President.

She said: “While NAWOJ applauds the processes and the demonstration of the sense of responsibility by the political parties in the conduct of their primaries, there is however the need for a gender sensitive representation in the entire political equation and balancing. There is no gain saying that this has become imperative.

“The time has come for the promotion of gender equality in political leadership in Nigeria to be accorded the centre stage, particularly as we head towards the 2023 General Elections to help reposition the country and properly situate it in its pride of place and position as the giant of Africa, not only in size but in involvement in global discourse.”

NAWOJ equally calls on journalists and media organisations in the country to rise to the occasion by setting agenda for a more inclusive governance in Nigeria.

According to Bala, It is worrisome to note that political parties were rumoured to be considering male candidates for the office of vice president.

She said this posture will not only negate the contribution of women to nation building, but also endanger inclusive governance in Nigeria.

She said current demography clearly indicated the need for giving women a sense of belonging and equal opportunity to serve at the highest level.

“It is against this backdrop that the association hereby appeal to political parties to in the interest of inclusive society and development, consider picking a woman as running mate for the office of president and governors of the respective states,” She said.