INEC Begins Review Of 2023 Election Events

In a bid to address concerns raised by various stakeholders in future polls, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially commenced the review of events surrounding the recently concluded 2023 general election.

The 2023 general election was a crucial milestone for Nigeria, with citizens exercising their right to vote in order to elect new leaders at the federal, state, and local levels.

But the electoral process was not without its share of controversies, ranging from allegations of voter suppression and irregularities to claims of malpractice and vote manipulation.

Recognizing the importance of ensuring a credible electoral system, INEC has taken the initiative to conduct a comprehensive review of the events that unfolded during the election.

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the commission, inaugurated two internal committees to review and document activities of the general election.

INEC said the first committee conduct a “post-election review arising from the conduct of the 2023 general election” while the second committee will be responsible for “2023 General Election Report writing”.

The move is apparently aimed at identifying shortcomings, rectifying systemic issues, and improving future electoral processes in the country.