APC Should’ve Brought Osinbajo If They Wanted Nigeria To Work – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has revealed he told the leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, that if they wanted Nigeria to work, they would have presented Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the presidential candidate.

Obi, who is opposing the outcome of the presidential election at the tribunal said the challenges confronting the country require a healthy person at the helm of affairs.

The former Anambra State Governor was speaking in London in a video seen by THE WHISTLER on Wednesday as a guest at Dele Momodu’s 63rd birthday in London.

Momodu was chief spokesman of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the 2023 presidential election.

Obi was a strong member of the PDP and was the vice presidential running mate of the party in the 2019 elections.

The former governor was seen exchanging pleasantries with some guests and was explaining what he thought of Nigeria and the needed solutions.

He pointed out that he’s desperate to make Nigeria work, adding it was the reason he confronted the APC leadership on its choice of candidate.

He however did not say when exactly he approached the APC or who he spoke to.

“I am desperate to see Nigeria working, I can’t hide it.

“I even confronted them. If you (APC) want it, why didn’t you bring Osinbajo so that we can have people who want to work for the country?

“Nigeria needs a healthy person and someone like him working 24 hours.

“Let’s have the place working for everyone,” Obi added.

Tinubu won the party’s presidential primary election in June 2022, defeating Osinbajo among others in the election.

He was announced the winner of the presidential election which was held on February 25 by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, defeating Obi and Atiku.

INEC said Obi came third in the disputed election.