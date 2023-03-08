EXCLUSIVE: INEC Postpones Governorship, State Assembly Elections To March 18

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Barring any further extensions, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reached a decision to postpone Saturday’s governorship and state assembly elections to March 18, 2023, THE WHISTLER can authoritatively report.

INEC’s decision is coming about three days before the March 11 date earlier scheduled for the state elections.

A source in INEC informed THE WHISTLER that the postponement is due to the inability of the commission to promptly commence reconfiguration of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines utilized during the February 25 presidential election to enable their use in the state elections.

INEC was earlier restrained from tampering with the information embedded in the BVAS machines until due inspection was conducted and Certified True Copies (CTC) issued to candidates who are challenging the outcome of the presidential election.

Efforts to get reaction of Festus Okoye, spokesperson for the commission, proved abortive as his phone was unreachable.

