INEC Declares Labour Party Candidate, Okoro Winner Of Abia State Assembly Election

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party Candidate in the State House Assembly election in Abia State, Uche Okoro has been declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Advertisement

Okoro was declared winner on Sunday morning by the INEC Returning Officer, Enebe Canice.

He polled a total of 7,197 votes to defeat other party candidates such as the People Democratic Party 2,585), the All Progressives Congress 2,963 the All Progressives Grand Alliance 1,078 and the Young Progressives Party, 1,729 among others

Okoro had told THE WHISTLER

that he is confident of winning the Abia State Assembly election.

Ll

Kalu is contesting against Mike Ukaoha of the the All Progressives Congress, Samuel Uba the Accord Party, Prince Ike Okoroafor of the All Progressives Grand Alliance and Austine Emeka Bonny of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Advertisement

He had shortly after he voted said all the permutations are in his favour following the wind of the Obidient Movement.

Kalu told THE WHISTLER “I will win. I’m very confident of my victory.”

The candidate said he is also satisfied with the electoral process so far and the speed of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) when he was accredited.

He said, “I think everything is actually in order from the INEC. The personnel are on ground, the accreditation is ongoing, it is seamless and that is what we expect in all the LGA. I’m okay with the situation at the moment.

“The BVAS was functioning well and I wish the speed of accreditation in Poling unit 001 is replicated across other polling units. The BVAS for now is working and I would go round and check other units.”

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER observed that elections started as early as 8am, as the INEC officials arrived the elections venue by 7am.

The poling unit has a voter strength of 815 people.

Speaking on the voter turn out, Okoro said, “Unlike the presidential election, we quite started early today and the town criers are going around and we expect that by 9am, a lot of people will turn up massively.”

ENDS