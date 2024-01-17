INEC Is Our Only Concern — Labour Party Says Confident Of Winning Surulere Bye-Election In Lagos

Ahead of the Surulere 1 Federal Constituency bye-election in Lagos State, the Labour Party (LP) in the state has said that based on what happened in the 2023 general elections, it was clear that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has a penchant for irregularities while conducting elections.

The party said it hopes that INEC this time around would conduct a free and fair election.

Spokesperson of the party, Olubunmi Odesanya, stated this while responding to questions from THE WHISTLER.

The House of Representatives bye-election would be held to replace former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Gbajabiamila, who represented Surulere 1 Federal Constituency in the lower house of the National Assembly for 20 years, tendered his resignation letter on the floor of the House on June 14, 2023 to resume work as the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

However, Odesanya expressed confidence in her party winning the election.

According to her, with the performance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), both in Lagos and at the national level in the 2023 polls, LP has high chances of winning the election.

On January 7, Engr. Adeola Adebanjo, emerged as the party’s candidate for the bye-election. Odesanya described Adebanjo as a grassroot mobilizer who is grounded in the politics of Surulere 1 Federal Constituency.

“The Labour Party primary for the Surulere 1 Federal Constituency bye-election held on Sunday, 7th January, 2024 produced Engineer Adeola Adebanjo as the Candidate. Recall that Engineer Adeola Adebanjo was to be our Candidate in the February 2023 elections but our Party was not listed in that particular election by INEC,” Odesanya told THE WHISTLER.

“Having set this background, it is important to state that our Candidate has been on ground and well prepared for this bye-election. Engineer Adeola Adebanjo is a grassroot mobilizer and is well grounded in the politics of Surulere 1 Federal Constituency.

“The chances of our Party is VERY high especially with the lack-lustre performance of the APC led Government both at the National and State levels.

“However, our concerns lie with the electoral body, INEC, in conducting a free and fair election. It is obvious, from the last elections, that INEC has a penchant for irregularities while conducting elections. We hope the electoral umpire will conduct a free and fair election this time around.”

The election, which is scheduled to be held on February 3, is expected to be a tight race between APC, LP and the Peoples Democratic party (PDP).