PHOTOS: NNPC Ltd GCEO, Kyari Visits Ooni Of Ife, Pays Homage

Nigeria
By Ifeanyi ONUBA

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mallam Mele Kyari on Wednesday visited the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi at his palace.

The Ooni extolled the virtues and the work that Kyari has been doing at the NNPCL.

Advertisement

The GCEO who is in Ife, Osun State, will be speaking as a guest speaker at the public lecture of the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

Kyari is expected to speak on the theme, “Energy security, sustainability and profitability in Nigeria: Advances, challenges and opportunities.”

RELATED
Opinion & Interviews

Mele Kyari @ 59: A Leadership Lesson Unfolding

Nigeria

‘Mele Kyari Is A Man Of Action’ — Tinubu Celebrates NNPCL GCEO On His Birthday

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement