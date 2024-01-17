PHOTOS: NNPC Ltd GCEO, Kyari Visits Ooni Of Ife, Pays Homage

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mallam Mele Kyari on Wednesday visited the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi at his palace.

The Ooni extolled the virtues and the work that Kyari has been doing at the NNPCL.

The GCEO who is in Ife, Osun State, will be speaking as a guest speaker at the public lecture of the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

Kyari is expected to speak on the theme, “Energy security, sustainability and profitability in Nigeria: Advances, challenges and opportunities.”