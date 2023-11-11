INEC Official Allegedly Arrested By ICPC With Huge Cash At Polling Unit In Imo

Operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission has reportedly arrested an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission for being in possession of a large sum of money during the Imo State governorship election held on Saturday.

Recall THE WHISTLER reported last week that ICPC has warned voters/party agents against election corruption in the upcoming gubernatorial elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi scheduled to take place today.

The warning was contained in a press statement issued on Thursday by the ICPC Spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, adding that officers were also deployed to monitor the elections.

Ogugua said: “The Commission’s operatives have been deployed to the 56 Local Government Areas and 649 Wards to monitor and prevent vote buying and other electoral malpractices at the various polling units during the electoral exercise.”

However, despite being warned, an INEC staff whose name is yet to be known was reportedly caught at Polling Unit 005, Township Primary School, Ikenegbu 1, in the Owerri Municipal LGA with money purportedly offered by an unnamed party for the purpose of vote-buying.