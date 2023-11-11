EFCC Intercepts N11m, Arrests 14 Suspected Vote Buyers In Imo, Bayelsa, Kogi States

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have released a statement saying it has intercepted a total sum of N11,040, 000 during the governorship elections that took place on Saturday in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa State.

The Commission said the money comprising N9,310,000 was intercepted from suspected vote buyers and sellers in Bayelsa and N1,730, 000 intercepted from electoral fraud suspects across Imo State.

EFCC said the money was intercepted from 14 suspected vote buyers arrested in Otueke, Adawari playgrounds in Bayelsa State and at various polling units in Imo and Kogi States.

The Commission further stated that their arrests were based on intelligence-driven operations that commenced several days before the ongoing governorship elections in the three states.

“Also, two vehicles were intercepted from the suspects. They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” EFCC said.