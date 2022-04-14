Gov Ugwuanyi Swears In State Electoral Chairman For Second Term

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Thursday, swore in Dr Michael Ezeugwu Ajogwu, SAN, as chairman of the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) for a second term.

The event took place at the EXCO Chamber, Government House, Enugu.

Gov Ugwuanyi also swore in Dr Greene Anike-Nweze as ENSIEC Member 1 for a second term.

Dr Ajogwu and Dr Anike-Nweze were sworn in as ENSIEC chairman and member respectively following their reappointment by Gov Ugwuanyi.

Dr Ajogwu thanked the governor for finding them worthy to serve for a second term after they concluded their first term of five years.

He promised the governor that they would discharge their duties faithfully, and in accordance with the law and their oath of office.

Gov Ugwuanyi used the opportunity to appreciate other members of ENSIEC for diligent discharge of their responsibilities.

The secretary to the state government, Prof Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, and the deputy chief of staff, Government House, Prof Malachy Okwueze, were among those that witnessed the event.