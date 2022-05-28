INEC’s Credibility Dented By Bowing To APC Pressure To Shift Primary Elections Date – Prof. Olurode

A formed National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Lai Olurode, decried the shift in date for primary elections announced by the electoral umpire on Friday.

Olurode, who lectures Sociology at the University of Lagos, said it was sad that INEC bowed to the pressure from the party in government to announce the shift.

The don said in a statement late Friday night that the decision by INEC to shift by six days, the date of the conclusion of political party primaries was an expression of erosion of the so called independence of the electoral umpire.

Olurode said INEC ought not to have behaved as if it was an appendage of the Presidency, saying the shift had dented the credibility of the electoral umpire.

The former INEC national commissioner said, ” It is obvious that the parties aren’t ready or are ill-prepared for primaries.

Internal party democracy has been challenging for political parties in Nigeria.

“An average Nigerian will naturally come to the conclusion that political greed is the issue driving the shift in date as well as lack of internal party democracy

“INEC cannot deny that it was under pressure by government party. If the pressure had been from PDP or any of the small parties or a coalition of them, would INEC have deployed its discretion the way it had?

“Very doubtful! The party in power has wielded its big stick and INEC had, sadly, bowed to pressure. This is dangerous for credible elections in 2023. This step cast aspersions on the extent to which INEC is a separate sphere from the state realm.

“Indeed, INEC ought not to have behaved as if it were an appendage of the state or a unit under the Presidency. This is really sad for Nigeria’s fledgling and tottering democratization process.

” It s indeed a reversal of what INEC under Prof. Attahiru Jega had amassed as electoral assets. INEC’s credibility has been dented by allowing itself to be used by what is certainly a weakness in political party administration and desperate efforts at imposition.

“I have no doubt that steps in the electoral act is open to further compromises and shift in election dates. Nigerians would become more sceptical and justifiably so, about INEC’S determination to live in fulfilment of its words. We must keep a watch over INEC and compel it to respect its words.

” This reversal in date would have disadvantaged the leading opposition party that had believed in INEC’s honour to respect its own timeline and is about rounding off its primaries. Nigerians should not take INEC’s autonomy as given.”