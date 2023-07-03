Innoson Faults JAMB’s Claim On Falsification Of UTME Result By Anambra Pupil

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Head of Corporate Communications at Innoson Group, Cornel Osigwe, has reacted to the statement released by the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) regarding a candidate, Mmesoma Ejikeme, who allegedly falsified her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER reported on Sunday that JAMB alleged that Ejikeme falsely inflated her scores so that she could receive a N3 million scholarship from Innoson Motors. She was also set to be honoured by the Anambra State government before she was exposed.

In a Twitter post, Osigwe stated that Ejikeme’s brilliance has been vetted by her parents and school teachers, adding that she doesn’t have the brain capacity to falsify the results.

“That girl was one of the most brilliant in her school, according to the Principal, her parents couldn’t even afford to pay for her WAEC and NECO Exams. Of what advantage will it offer her to manipulate her JAMB score? Let the poor breathe please.

“The girl I met doesn’t have the brain and capacity to manipulate her result. There is more to this story. A proper investigation needs to be done.” he tweeted.

He added that the company would be carrying out its own independent investigation regarding the issue to decide whether or not to withdraw the scholarship.

Advertisement

“We’re doing our independent investigation on the issue of manipulation, if we find that the girl willfully manipulated her result, we shall withdraw the scholarship, but if we observe she is innocent of the accusation, then the scholarship stands, whether she is the best or not,” he added.