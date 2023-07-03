JUST IN: Tinubu Meets With Service Chiefs In State House

Nigeria
By Nneoma Benson
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and service chiefs at the State House, Abuja.

This is the first in-person meeting with the service chiefs since their appointment on June 19.

Those present include: Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. C.G Musa; Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. T. A Lagbaja; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral E. A Ogalla; Chief of Air Staff, AVM H.B. Abubaka, and the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Details later…

