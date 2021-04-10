Insecurity: IGP Hits The Ground Running, Orders Restructuring Of Security Architecture In South-East, Others

60 SHARES Share Tweet

The acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the restructuring of security architecture in the South-East and South-South regions of the country.

He gave this order on Friday while meeting with Police Strategic Commanders at the Force headquarters in Abuja.

The strategic commanders include Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police, Commissioners of Police and Deputy Commissioners of Police (Operations) of the duo regions.

In a series of tweets by NPF, the IGP directed the commanders to effect the restructuring and “work with relevant stakeholders in restoring law and order”.

Baba noted that the development was part of, “efforts by the new Police leadership to critically diagnose the security threats in the region and evolve new policing strategies and responses towards tackling the threats”.

The tweets read in part: “The IGP, while noting that the South-East and South-South geo-political zones of the country are very critical in the socio-economic stability and growth of Nigeria, says no intelligence, operational and administrative efforts should be spared in ensuring that the security challenges in the zones are surmounted.

“He, therefore, gave marching order to the Strategic Commanders to rejig the security architecture in their Areas of Responsibility (AORs) and work with relevant stakeholders in restoring law and order”.

The IGP further directed Commissioners of Police and their supervisory Zonal Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to return to their domains and implement resolutions reached, especially on intelligence-led and community-driven operational strategies, to ensure the security of lives and property in the region.

The IGP called for the support of citizens, noting that the operational strategies shall be within the framework of citizens’ consent, trust and the rule of law.