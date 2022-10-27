Insecurity: Over 150 Shops, Businesses, Affected As Jabi Mall Shutdown Operations

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Following the threats of insecurity in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the management of Jabi Mall has announced the shutdown of the shopping complex.

The decision to shut down the facility was contained in a memo, signed by its Operations Manager, Franklyn Ogene, issued to all shop owners, members of staff and customers of the shopping mall.

The shutdown, which took effect on Thursday will halt business enterprises such as Shoprite, Games, Silverbird Cinema, KFC, and PEP among others.

The memo came amid the terror threat issued by the United States Embassy on Sunday, and the arrest of suspected terrorists in an apartment located in Trademore Estate, Lugbe area of Abuja.

The memo said, “The Abuja Security Alertness: Dear Tenant, Further to the email trail below, and based on intel reaching us, a decision has been made to shut down the mall tomorrow 27th October 2022.

“This decision has been taken in the overall interest of the safety of all staff and customers of the mall.

“Management is constantly reviewing the security situation in consultation with relevant security authorities and will keep you informed as to when the mall will be re-opened.

“Please be assured that power, mall security, and all the other services will be provided to the mall, as always.”

THE WHISTLER visited the mall to confirm the information and observed that the gates were locked and customers were asked to turn back.

Jabi Lake Mall Gate Currently Shut

When the reporter enquired reasons for the closure, the security guards said, “the management is working on something inside, and would not accommodate customers for now”, adding, ” We do not know when we will reopen”.

Jabi Lake Mall is an Abuja landmark on the Lake side of Jabi and renowned for its vast selection of over 150 stores.

Beyond shopping, the elegant mall also houses a number of restaurants and entertainment options, including a Cinema.