Insecurity, Violence, Bloodshed Won’t Allow Me Celebrate My 62nd Birthday— Obi

The candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25th presidential elections, Peter Obi, has stated that he will not be marking his 62nd birthday anniversary on Wednesday, 19th July, 2023 over the state of Nigeria.

Obi in a series of tweets posted on his verified Twitter handle on Monday urged his family, friends and members of the Obidient movement to donate whatever gift they have for him to hospitals, orphanages, and homes for the aged and people with disabilities.

He added that, on his birthday, he plans to raise money for schools and hospitals while spending his time and resources with ‘less fortunate’ people around him.

The LP candidate maintained that Nigerian leaders must lead by example and make sacrifices for the betterment of the country.

“Wednesday 19th July 2023, marks my 62nd Birthday. While I remain immensely grateful to God for His infinite mercies, I still maintain my decision of over 20 years, that I will not celebrate my birthdays in today’s Nigeria, with the current deplorable state of the nation.

“Let me humbly and respectfully appeal to all those who desire to celebrate me with any kind of gifts, to look around them and extend such gifts to the people in need, especially in these difficult times.

“Those who wish to do more can visit various IDP camps in different parts of the country. I intend to do the same thing. Aside from sharing my time and resources with the less fortunate people around me, I plan to raise money for schools, hospitals, etc.

“I have already said that the sacrifices for a better Nigeria must now start from us, the leaders and the well-placed. The state of our nation must give us cause to pause and ponder. There is far too much insecurity, violence, and bloodshed.

“I want to celebrate in a Nigeria that works for all and which Nigerians can be proud of. This, and not my birthday, is the true celebration that will be beneficial to all Nigerians,” he said.