Kyari Takes Over APC National Chairman’s Office After Adamu’s Rumoured Resignation

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Senator Abubakar Kyari, who’s the Deputy National Chairman, North of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has taken over as the acting National Chairman of the party after the rumoured resignation of Abdullahi Adamu.

Advertisement

Also said to have resigned is the National Secretary of the party, Iyiola Omisore.

The development has brought uneasy calm to the secretariat of the party situated at Blantyre Crescent Wuse 2, Abuja.

When THE WHISTLER visited the Secretariat on Monday, Adamu’s office was locked as he had not arrived at the time of filing this report by 11am.

Our correspondent who visited the secretariat could not see any of his aides at the secretariat as news spread that “Adamu is indeed gone. He has been sacked.”

THE WHISTLER also observed that the parking lot of the former Nasarawa State governor has been occupied by Senator Abubakar Kyari, who’s the Deputy National Chairman, North.

Advertisement

By the constitution of the party, the Deputy National Chairman from where the National Chairman comes from takes over upon the chairman’s resignation or sack.

A member of the National Working Committee of the party on Monday told our Correspondent that, “Adamu is gone. He is gone alongside the National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore.”

When pressed if he had seen their resignation letters, he said, “I don’t need to see them. All I know is he’s gone. Although he has not confirmed his leaving to us, he’s gone with the National Secretary.”

Another source said “We are going into the NWC meeting now and Senator Abubakar Kyari, who’s the Deputy National Chairman, North will preside.”

Both the Special Adviser to the president on communication, Dele Alake and the spokesman for the president, Tunde Rahman were yet to speak on the issue.

Advertisement

It was gathered the president had ordered both Adamu and Omisore to resign over a number of complaints ranging from financial impropriety, lack of support for the presidential candidate of the party during and after the election, among others.

Our correspondent observed that members of the NWC have started arriving at the secretariat for a “crucial meeting” to draw the agenda that would be presented before the National Executive Committee members when the meeting is held in the coming days.

Those that have arrived at the time of filling this report are Omisore, Armad Usman, the party’s National Legal Adviser, Salihu Lukman, the National Vice Chairman, North.