Again, 27 Rivers Assembly Lawmakers Loyal To Wike Threaten To Impeach Governor Fubara Over Peace Accord

Rivers Assembly lawmakers loyal to the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, have again threatened to impeach the state governor, Sim Fubara over his refusal to implement the peace accord signed in 2023.

The governor had signed the peace deal brokered by President Bola Tinubu which conceded the state political affairs to Wike, whose tenure as governor ended on May 29, 2023.

There had been crises over appointments, contracts, leadership of the state assembly among others. Wike was angry that the governor soon after being installed abandoned a gentleman’s agreement, which provided him the opportunity to be a pseudo governor while also being a minister.

The crisis led to fracas among supporters and the burning of the state assembly complex with the majority of the lawmakers serving impeachment notice on the governor.

The peace deal calmed all frayed nerves and the governor promised he would implement the terms of the deal.

But months on, Wike’s loyal lawmakers in the assembly have grown increasingly impatient that the major part of the terms have been abandoned forcing them to hold a press conference on Saturday, warning the governor he risked being impeached.

Rt. Hon Martins Amaehwule, the Speaker of the Assembly, who addressed the press in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, held that, “They must not forget that the Rivers State House of Assembly has the mandate of the people and that we swore an oath of allegiance to the Constitution to do the needful including the Impeachment of the Governor as a last resort,” referring to the governor and his camp.

He warned that, “If it becomes a last resort, in accordance with the law, we will not hesitate to do so because no individual is bigger than Rivers State, including the Governor”

He emphasised that, “It is worthy of note that the notice of impeachment of the Governor was quickly withdrawn by members of the House in fulfilment of the terms of the agreement and out of immense respect for the person and office of the President of the Federal Republic and believing that there would be a u-turn in terms of unlawful actions of the Governor.

“The reverse is now the case as we see from day to day the activities of the State Governor been conducted outside the laws of Rivers State and the Constitution.

“What about advising the Governor to heed to the Peace Agreement he begged for, willingly signed, and has chosen not to abide by some of the terms?

“To this day, Rivers State remains the only State without an Appropriation Law and the Governor recklessly abandons laws of the State. These new hawks in the scene and all those who are quick to refer to the Governor as ‘Mr. Innocent’ will not go and advise him.

“They prefer to hold talk shows, organise rallies, hold press conferences, and announce that the House commenced impeachment proceedings against the Governor for no just cause but fail to ask the Governor if he has not been informed of the particulars of gross misconduct levelled against him or at least read them when they were filed in Court in response to his petition,” he stated.

He stressed that, “We begin by announcing to you that sponsored attacks on the House have failed woefully. Enemies of the people and those who cannot withstand the principles of the rule of law as well as checks and balances in our nascent democracy, in their frustration, started with the burning and later demolition of the Hallowed Chamber.

“Their plan is to eliminate the legislature that is pushing for the independence granted her by the Constitution since they cannot exercise undue control over her”

“We survived these attacks! Their new strategy is to use another arm of government, lobbyists, attack dogs and the mainstream and social media to bring the House to disrepute and consummate their agenda. In this regard, various individuals, groups, and media mercenaries have been recruited to actualize their objectives.”

“We assure the good people of Rivers State that we remain undeterred in our service to our father land and no number of threats including those of violence against us just like they attacked the Speaker’s residence will make us abandon our Constitutional mandate to make laws for the good governance of our dear State”, Amaehwule said.