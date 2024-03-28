EASTER: NSCDC Deploys 35,000 Personnel As Abia Beefs Up Security

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has directed the deployment of 35,000 personnel across the federation to guarantee a smooth Easter celebration.

The directive which was given to the Zonal Commanders and State Commandants, as contained in a statement signed on Thursday by the National Spokesperson of the Corps, Babawale Afolabi, aimed at ensuring watertight security before, during, and after the festivities.

The deployment comprising officers and men stationed across all Zonal, State commands, and the Federal Capital Territory during and after the festivity is to protect lives and property including critical national assets and Infrastructure (CNAI).

The NSCDC’s deployment extends to safeguarding critical national assets and infrastructure, including oil installations, railway tracks, power, telecommunications, schools, and recreational facilities.

The CG has tasked various units within the Corps, such as the Anti-vandal Unit, Special Intelligence Squad (CG’s SIS), Transport and Mining Marshals, Special Female Squad, Special Force, Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT), Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation (DII), Crack Squad and Rapid Response Squad (RRS) amongst others to ensure round the clock surveillance as contained in the operational order.

He urged members of the public to support by giving useful and timely information on suspected acts and persons for prompt and appropriate response.

The CG also extends felicitation to Christians on the successful completion of Lent and Easter which mark the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ from death.

In a separate statement, the Abia State Command of NSCDC reassured residents of robust security measures ahead of the Easter celebrations.

The Abia State Commandant, Usman Ishaq Alfadarai highlighted the launch of a new operation designed to ensure not only a safe Easter but also to foster long-term security and economic growth within the state.

“I want to assure the general public that we are fully committed to our mandate of securing lives and critical national assets and infrastructure. The management, after the crucial Quarterly Operations Strategy Review meeting, has concluded plans to launch a new operation that, beyond the Easter festivities and its attendant security and traffic concerns, will ensure a safer environment for economic growth and development of the state,” he said.

Alfadarai who directed Area Commanders, Divisional Officers, and Tactical Unit Heads to maintain a heightened state of alert, noted that strategic deployments will focus on places of worship, event centers, transportation hubs, shopping malls, and other identified potential security risks.

He warned personnel against any actions that violate the Corps’ Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), and emphasized the importance of adhering to established protocols and professionalism among personnel to maintain public trust.

While extending Easter greetings to Christian residents, the commandant encouraged them to embrace the spirit of sacrifice, peace, and love embodied by Jesus Christ. He highlighted the importance of this period for reflection and prayer for national healing.

The Abia NSCDC solicited continued support and cooperation from the public, urging them to provide valuable information to enhance public safety.

In commemoration of Easter, the Federal Government through the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, declared Friday, 29th March and Monday, 31st March 2024 as Public holidays to enable the Christian faithful to mark the crucifixion and resurrection of the Jesus Christ respectively.