INTERPOL Announces Job Vacancies For Nigeria Police Officers, Others

The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) Headquarters, Lyon, France, has announced job vacancies for security operatives in 195 member countries including Nigeria.

This was disclosed on its website.

Based on the information seen on the INTERPOL recruitment website section, the posts available for candidates are 56 in number ranging from Criminal Intelligence Officer to Coordinator Cybercrime Intelligence.

Applicants must show proof that they are law enforcement officials in their country.

It announced via its Facebook page on Tuesday that interested persons should apply because application closing dates have been fixed for all the posts.

“Head to our careers page to find out more and browse our current vacancies, there might just be a position waiting for you!,” it stated.

INTERPOL is an inter-governmental organization that helps police to work together globally, it also shares data on crimes and criminals to law enforcement agencies.