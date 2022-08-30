Just In: Buhari, APC Governors Meet Ahead Of Presidential Campaign

President Muhammadu Buhari met with state governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress at the State House, Abuja on Tuesday.

The meeting is coming as APC fine-tunes its strategies on how to pursue the presidential campaign which is few weeks away in September.

Those present at the meeting were Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Dr Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Abubakar Bello of Niger, Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa and Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Dr Eric Igwe.

The agenda of the unscheduled meeting was not clear as none of the governors spoke after the meeting.

The party had in June elected former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, as its presidential candidate while former Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, is the Vice Presidential Candidate.