Mr Mukhtar Galadima is the Director of the Development Control Department, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

In this interview with THE WHISTLER, he shares insights into the activities of the department since the new FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, took over, and the measures his office is taking to tackle the rising cases of building collapse and fire incidents in Abuja.

Excerpts;

How is the department addressing deviations from the FCT master plan and recovering of the green areas?

By ensuring that all development conforms to the provision of the master plan. We have been on it, we have been doing it for quite some time now. All over the city, we are working. So, this is in line with the ministerial declaration.

Our department is responsible for granting development permits, as well as monitoring this development to ensure compliance with the approved plan, as well as the master plan, and also granting permits for improvement.

That is structural improvement and aesthetics. And then we also apply sanctions for noncompliance with our regulations.

Can you give data on the number of houses that have been demolished within this year?

In my recent briefing, we mentioned the number of structures that we have removed. Looking at it from January till date, a total of 11,705 shanties and other illegal developments were removed throughout the territory within 11 months.

What are the current priorities and projects the department is working on to ensure sustainable and responsible urban development in the FCT?

Our responsibilities are tied to the mandate and deliverables given to the honourable minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike to ensure security, aesthetics, and environmental sanitation, and then uphold tenants and principles behind the Abuja master plan.

We have interagency collaboration. Like the tax team we are working with now, they consist of a number of departments, such as the Abuja Environmental Protection Board, Department of Security, Department of Transport Service, other police agencies, etc.

There has been a noticeable surge in building collapse and fire incidents in the city. What measures has the department taken to investigate and address these issues?

One of the measures is the setting of a committee on the prevention of building collapse and then we are collaborating with the National Insurance Commission to make sure that all building sites as well as public buildings are insured.

So. with that, the issue of quackery will be sent out and all concerns will do their duty as supposed to be.

For every stage of development, our officers go to visit the site. And then there are certain conditions and guidelines that govern construction projects in the FCT. So, you have to follow that. if not, we will not grant you a stage approval.

How does the department plan to communicate and educate the public, as well as builders and developers, about the importance of adhering to safety regulations?

You see, sometimes when you put this on the scale of percentage, 90% there is compliance. Yes, in every society there are deviance. As such in deviance, we try to see if we can use available means to tackle these things.

We do that through conventional and social media. And every time we have an opportunity to talk to the public, we always solicit for their cooperation. We also rely on residence and neighbourhood associations.

Are there any upcoming initiatives or innovations that the department is exploring to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of development control in the city?

Yes, by decentralization. You can recall that recently we have been out in the field at Dawakki. So, we have already established development control offices in the zonal areas. So, this is one way that we are trying to make the activities of development control very affordable and accessible to all concerned.

What role does technology play in the department’s operations, and are there plans to leverage emerging technologies for better urban development control?

It plays a great role, particularly as regards data records, records of activities, plans, submissions, and approvals. And then we are working towards seeing that all the processes are automated. Yes, now we are also looking at the possibility of using drones to monitor development.

The current FCT minister has been 110% supportive. Yes. He is always there for us. Whenever we need anything, he’s there for us and he makes sure that we do the right thing. If there is any challenge, he’s always there to go ahead and protect us and provide for us.

What final words does he have for stakeholders (residents, engineers, contractors, etc) in the building sector?

People should always try to comply with the provisions of the FCT development control guidelines. And then they should always also support us by way of information. Anything that they see is wrong. They should please draw attention to it.