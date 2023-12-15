‘I Was Exhausted’ – Akpabio Admits Slumping During His Birthday Colloquium

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has admitted that he was exhausted and slumped during his birthday colloquium on Thursday in Abuja.

He did not deny that he collapsed but advised Nigerians to drink enough water as what happened to him could happen to anyone.

Recall the former Akwa Ibom State governor continued his birthday celebration in Abuja on Thursday after a stupendous birthday bash at the Godswill Akpabio stadium in Uyo over the weekend.

The celebration which received knocks for being too extravagant at a time Nigerians are groaning under difficult economic situations was attended by over 103 senators, wife of the president, Oluremi Tinubu among others with people brought from all the local governments in the state donning different uniforms.

Akpabio was seen jogging across the stadium to a rousing welcome while receiving cheers from people who filled the stadium.

The final phase of the celebration was the colloquium in his honour which had President Bola Tinubu in attendance in Abuja on Thursday.

However, it did not go as planned as Akpabio said he passed out due to exhaustion.

“What eventually happened after the event was a show of humanity,” Akpabio tried to explain his ordeal.

He said, “I went home and I called my doctors, and I was assured that I have malaria, mingled with stress, which could also be described in another way as exhaustion.

“In fact, anybody could be exhausted. Please drink water regularly so that you don’t get exhausted,” he added.

He said he’s unshaken adding, “This is to say that the work goes on. I want to assure Nigerians that the National Assembly is intact and we are still going on with our duty and our appropriation.

“We will resume on December 20. But before then, the various committees must have finished their work to enable us to meet the target of passing the budget before the end of the year for the president to append his signature,” Akpabio who has courted controversy since he assumed office as senate president added.