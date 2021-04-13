Invest In Software Manufacturing In Nigeria, FG Urges Investors From France

47 SHARES Share Tweet

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo on Tuesday called for the establishment of Nigeria-France Business Council to enhance trade relations between the two countries

He explained that the council which would be private sector-driven would perform the statutory roles of coordinating and promoting enabling business environment which would spur economic growth.

The Minister who was addressing French Minister for Foreign Trade and Attractiveness, Mr Franck Riester who was accompanied by some French investors in Nigeria, also called on them to take advantage of the nation’s teeming youth to invest in software manufacturing in the country.

Noting that France is a large exporter of software, he called on some of the French software companies to come into the country and establish their companies to create jobs for the teeming youth.

This, the Minister said, would help President Muhammadu Buhari to achieve his plan to take 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next ten years

Adebayo said the setting up of some special economic zones to promote the manufacturing sector has provided investors another great opportunity to invest in the country.

He explained that these special economic zones were being provided with the much needed infrastructures that will ease the setting up of industries in the country.

Besides, he urged them to take advantage of Nigeria’s participation in the African Continental Free Trade Zone to invest in the country so that they would have access to a very large market in the continent.

Riester had congratulated the country on the emergence of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, noting that France had stood by Nigeria in seeing the emergence of her candidate for the WTO topmost job.

He said France would like to build a long time partnership with Nigeria not only in the area of trade but also going into other areas.

He also welcomed the idea of setting up the Nigeria-France Business Council saying it was the desire of the French authorities to get more of its businessmen to come into the country to invest.

Addressing representatives of French companies in the country, Adebayo said the Federal Government would continue to do its best to create a conducive environment for them to thrive.

Some of the companies representatives led into the meeting were CFAO representated Mr Regis Tromeur; FanMilk, Mr Ferdinand Mouko; Swipha, Mr frederic Lieutaud; Spie Oil and Gas, Mr Guillaume Niarfeix; and PACE, Mr Mathieu Guillerey.

In their different presentations, they sought the Minister’s intervention in the area of accessibility to foreign exchange, increased efficiency at the port to ease clearance of consignment, improvement in security situation in the country, stable policies amongst others.

They however pledged to continue to do business in the country, stressing that they were committed to expanding their investment with the support of the government.