IOM Raises Alarm Over Fake Foreign Agencies

The International Organisation for Migration has raised the alarm over fake foreign agencies particularly in parts of the Middle East.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the National Protocol Officer, IOM-Nigeria, Mr. Ikechukwu Attah urging Nigerians to be alert as these agencies have exposed them to harm under the coverage of job provision.

“Beware of fake foreign agencies that promise work abroad. They process your papers, pay for your tickets and then take you abroad in pretense that they want to get you a job there.

“Instead, they end up killing their victims and harvesting all the valuable body parts.

“A lot of people were offered jobs in the Middle East but up to now, their family members cannot trace their whereabouts,” Attah said.

Attah further urged Nigerians who desired to migrate to go through proper channels so as to avoid being victims of the ‘body parts’ black market business which he described to be booming in parts of the Middle East.

“The body parts’ black market business is booming in Middle East.

“One kidney now costs $262,000, heart costs $119,000 and liver costs $157,000.

“Let our children and grandchildren be aware of these evil devices,” he added.

