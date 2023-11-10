IPAC, PDP Clash Over Adeleke’s Appointment Of Aide As Osun Electoral Commission Boss

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Osun State chapter, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are at odds over the qualifications of the newly appointed Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) chairman, Hasim Abioye.

Abioye, who served as Governor Ademola Adeleke’s senior special assistant on legal matters before his appointment, is alleged to be a card-carrying member of the PDP.

Advertisement

The IPAC chairman, Wale Adebayo, told THE WHISTLER that Abioye is not qualified to conduct credible elections in the state because he lacks integrity and proven honesty.

He called on the House of Assembly to disqualify Abioye, saying his appointment was a desecration of the constitution.

“Barrister Abioye lacks integrity, and proven honesty to lead the commission and should therefore be disqualified by the House of Assembly.

“The brazen imposition of a card-carrying member and prominent member of the PDP in Osun State is distasteful to say the least. He is legally unqualified to conduct free and fair elections in the State and we urge the governor to correct the anomaly which is a desecration of the express provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which he swore to uphold,” said Adebayo.

Advertisement

However, the Osun PDP chairman, Sunday Bisi, said Governor Adeleke considered merit in nominating the OSIEC chairman and members of statutory boards in the state. He said the dissolved OSSIEC board, led by an APC appointee, plunged the state into serious financial losses through incompetence, greed, and recklessness.

Bisi added that appointments by Governor Adeleke so far have been merit-based, capacity-driven, and based on incontrovertible competence.

According to him, many of Adeleke’s cabinet members and other appointees are not politicians and were not appointed based on political considerations, but on skill, capacity, and professionalism.

He warned that any attempt to undermine merit and due process in appointments and other statutory functions of government in the state would be met with stiff resistance.