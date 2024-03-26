IPOB: DSS Halts Transmission Of ‘Critical’ Legal Document To Kanu

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Special Counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, was Monday stopped from transmitting a “critical legal document” to his client by the operatives of the State Security Services in Abuja.

Barr Aloy Ejimakor disclosed this via his X after visiting the detained IPOB leader at the custody of the State Security Services in Abuja. The special counsel vowed that Kanu would not be tried “under violations like this”.

Quoting him, “I just exited from today’s visitation with Onyendu #MNK. I took a critical legal document to him to preview but, as usual, the DSS seized the document & never brought it back until I left. MNK will never be tried under violations like this. It’s not a court-martial. #FairHearing.”

The IPOB leader has been in detention at the custody of the DSS since June 29, 2021 when he was renditioned from Kenya to Nigeria. He is accused of running a proscribed group, jumping bail and treason.

His recent bail application was declined by Justice Binta Nyako of the Abuja Federal High Court. The Justice however promised accelerated hearing of Kanu’s case.