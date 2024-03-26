Ondo Guber Race Heats Up As Speaker Re-Endorses Gov Aiyedatiwa Despite Impeachment Threat

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Internal conflict within the Ondo State House of Assembly continues to simmer as the November 16 governorship election approaches.

Just a week after facing an impeachment threat for endorsing Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s re-election bid, the Speaker, Olamide Oladiji, has reiterated his support for the governor, this time with a larger group of lawmakers.

Advertisement

Previously, 13 of the Assembly’s 26 members distanced themselves from Oladiji’s initial endorsement of the governor.

However, in a development on Monday, Oladiji, accompanied by 15 lawmakers, met with the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja, where they publicly endorsed Aiyedatiwa as the party’s preferred candidate.

Oladiji credited the Abdullahi Ganduje-led NWC for fostering peace within the Ondo APC following the death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Speaking on behalf of the lawmakers, the Ondo Speaker said, “If not for NWC intervention, we wouldn’t have been enjoying the peace we enjoy in Ondo APC today.”

Advertisement

He added that Governor Aiyedatiwa had been able to turn around things in the state within a short time in office.

“We are here to tell you that as far as we are concerned, those of us here and our members who are on their way, are fully in support of continuity of the APC-led government. We are in support of continuity. We believe it will work out and we are giving them 100 per cent assurance that the primary elections will be peaceful.

“In respect of the letter that a few members of the House of Representatives wrote to Mr. President (concerning Aiyedatiwa’s endorsement). Our members here disagree with the letter. That’s also because we are honourable members in our various state constituencies.

“We will work to ensure the continuity of his government and the APC in Ondo State. The state is at peace under its new governor contrary to what those outside it may say. Aiyedatiwa’s achievement just in a few months in office is there for all to see.

“He has continued the legacy of the deceased governor and has been able to bring a synergy between the judiciary and the state executive,” said Oladiji.