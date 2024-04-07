Tension In Imo Community As Hotel Owner, Military Personnel Allegedly Torture Worker To Death

578 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

One Mr, Ebuka Nwanneri who works at “Our Guest Hotel’ in Umulogho community, Obowo Local Government Area of Imo State has been confirmed dead after he was allegedly tortured by his boss and owner of the hotel, Ibe Obasi in company of a military personnel and an unidentified person.

According to a source in the community, the deceased was accused of stealing a mobile phone belonging to a military personnel who came to the hotel for relaxation.

The source said the incident happened on Friday, when a military personnel who was posted to Obowo Local Government visited the hotel for relaxation. He was said to have plugged his phone to charge when it went missing.

The source said: “The owner of the phone that led to this whole crisis is a military person posted to Obowo Local government for community security.

“One of the military men is the owner of the phone, and I don’t know his name.

“He went to that hotel for relaxation and his phone got missing.

“It was the military personnel, and Ibe Obasi the hotel owner and one other person that tortured the deceased. He was locked up in a generator house where he died.

“The military officer is the owner of the phone that got lost.

“They suspected that it was him who took the phone because he came there and left. They called him and when he came back, they started torturing him, locked him up at the generator house, that was were he died.”

The incident has thrown residents of the community into a state of anger as they are demanding justice.

When THE WHISTLER contacted the Imo State Police Command spokesperson, Henry Okoye, he said: “The command is on top of the matter and have been able to arrest one suspect and we are doing everything possible to arrest any other suspects that are linked to the murder of the young man.

“The Commissioner of police condemns the gruesome murder of the young man and the circumstances surrounding the death of the young man and all the suspects arrested would be made to face the law.”