IPOB: Ejimakor Laments Supreme Court’s Failure To Release Kanu’s Judgement Copy

The Special Counsel to Mazi Namdi Kanu, Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, Wednesday, described the non-release of the Certified True Copy of the Supreme Court judgement of Kanu’s case to his legal team as a violation of the Constitution.

The apex court had ruled last December that Kanu should undergo trial over alleged treason, jumping bail and running a proscribed group.

Kanu had contended that the earlier verdict of the Appeal Court which discharged and acquitted him over the illegal manner he was brought into Nigeria from Kenya ought to bar his further trial.

Since the judgement, Ejimakor stated in a release that the true copy had not been made available to Kanu’s legal team.

According to him, “Supreme Court’s failure to release Certified True Copy of its judgment in Nnamdi Kanu’s case violates the Constitution

“Today makes it thirty-three (33) days after Supreme Court delivered the final judgment in the case of Federal Republic of Nigeria versus Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Following the delivery of said judgment on 15th December 2023, applications were filed for the release of Certified True Copies (CTC) of the judgment and the enrolled Order. But to this day, the Supreme Court is yet to comply.”

He contended that “this failure to release the said CTC is a flagrant violation of the Constitution that entitles Nnamdi Kanu to be issued copies of the judgement within seven days of the delivery of the judgment.”

He argued, “It is a fundamental right and thus enforceable. Section 36 (7) of the Constitution provides that: ‘When any person is tried for any criminal offence, the court or tribunal shall keep a record of the proceedings and the accused person or any persons authorised by him in that behalf shall be entitled to obtain copies of the judgement in the case within seven days of the conclusion of the case.”

Our correspondent reports that the Supreme Court had, in the said judgment, ordered that the case be remitted to the Federal High Court for consideration of a trial.

Quoting Ejimakor, “The Federal High Court cannot proceed with consideration of any trial without the certified judgment and enrolled order. Similarly, Kanu’s lawyers cannot proceed with his defence without the CTC of the said judgment and the order.”