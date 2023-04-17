IPOB: Kanu Alleges Plans To Infect Him With Tuberculosis

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has alleged that there are plans to infect him with tuberculosis.

Kanu is being detained at the custody of the Department of State Services in Abuja over alleged running a proscribed group, jumping bail in 2017 and treason.

He was arrested in Kenya and brought to Nigeria in 2021, and despite court rulings discharging him, the federal government has refused.

Kanu made the allegation of exposing him to the dreaded bacteria infection through his special counsel, Barr Aloy Ejimakor.

Ejimakor tweeted on Monday afternoon that, “Today, my associate, Barr Mandela, met with Onyendu #MNK at the DSS.

“He reports that MNK directed me to make it public that he had an episode of profuse nose-bleed yesterday & that the DSS has transferred a detainee diagnosed with tuberculosis to his cell block. This is ominous.”

Tuberculosis (TB) is a contagious infection that usually attacks human lungs. It can also spread to other parts of the body, like brain and spine, and caused Mycobacterium tuberculosis, according to Webmed.com