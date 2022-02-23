IPOB Warns Against ‘Eliminating Nnamdi Kanu’ At DSS Custody

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Wednesday, warned against allowing àny harm to come to its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu is currently in the custody of the Department of State Security (DSS) in Abuja.

He faces charges which include jumping bail, running a proscribed group and treason.

IPOB’s head of media and publicity, Comrade Emma Powerful, gave the warning in a press release entitled: “Nothing should happen to Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB“.

THE WHISTLER reported that Kanu’s special counsel, Bar Aloy Ejimakor, Thursday, tweeted that the legal team of the IPOB leader were denied access to him by the operatives of the Department of State Service.

According to Emma Powerful, “We condemn the refusal by the DSS to allow family members and lawyers during the routine visitation in the DSS custody to Nnamdi Kanu on Monday

“Our legal team visited DSS, Abuja, last Thursday, but the DSS refused to allow them to see our leader.

“On Monday, 21st February, 2022, Nigerian DSS denied them access to our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“For now we are not sure of his state of health or if he is still alive at all. DSS should open up and tell the world why they are shielding our leader from the family and lawyers. Have they eliminated Mazi Nnamdi Kanu?

“We are informing the international community and all diplomatic missions in Abuja to be aware of the provocative actions of DSS.

“Nobody should blame IPOB for anything because the Nigeria government and its security agencies have pushed us to the wall enough.

“DSS must know that if anything happens to our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the consequences will be catastrophic.

“Nigeria government and DSS director should also know that Nnamdi Kanu is prisoner of conscience, and should not be tampered anyhow and there is no option for them than to release him unconditionally or they bear the consequences of keeping him in their custody for so long in Abuja.

“The whole world should take note of these atrocities, both the Amnesty International and all reputable human rights organisations across the world, because his detention is going to bring dangerous action in Nigeria in the near future.”