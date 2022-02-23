Nigeria Moves Distress Vessel Blocking Federal Ocean Terminal

Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has successfully removed the Motor Vessel, MV VIGEO ADEBOLA which was distressed at the Federal Ocean Terminal Onne Channel.

The Assistant Director, Public Relations, NIMASA, Osagie Edward said this in an official statement.

The Federal Ocean Terminal is a logistics area that is vital to Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

The terminal was designed and built to dock large ocean vessels.

He said in the statement that the “vessel owners were able to correct the list on the 13thFebruary, 2022 by transferring some of the potable fresh water to the starboard side in order to have an even keel.

“Throughout this period, the Surveyors from the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) constantly monitored the vessel until the operation was completed and the vessel relocated.

“It is noteworthy that at no point was the vessel having a negative metacentric height and vessel owners and captains are assured of safety of navigation on the Channel.”

The Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, confirming the removal of the vessel said, the agency will continue with its mandate to make waterways and channels are safe for navigation.

He said, “Let me use this opportunity to assure vessel owners, captains and all stakeholders, of the Agency’s commitment to its mandate, which includes maritime safety, geared towards safety of navigation of vessels in Nigerian territorial waters.”